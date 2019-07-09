Icahn Carl C Trimmed Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding as Market Value Rose; Vertex One Asset Management Upped Position in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by $10.48 Million as Stock Declined

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 292.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 524,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 703,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46 million, up from 179,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 939,421 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners to buy GGP for $23.50 in cash; 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video); 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP SUBMITS NEW ACQUISITION OFFER FOR GGP INC; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 04/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY COMPANY FFO PER UNIT $0.38; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP – AGGREGATE CASH CONSIDERATION OF $9.25 BLN; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS RLCM.NS SAYS BANKRUPTCY APPEALS COURT ALLOWS CO TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO AND BROOKFIELD

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 16.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.19M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.66 million, down from 6.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.96. About 804,283 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $327.69M for 13.44 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw invested in 15,381 shares or 0% of the stock. Sir Management Ltd Partnership has 6.61% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 354,772 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.06% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Mitchell Capital Company has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Bronson Point Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 3.46% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 50,000 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 10.23M shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The accumulated 0.04% or 29,328 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Company holds 0.04% or 3,070 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,289 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0.01% or 74,610 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 12,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Com reported 3,762 shares. Optimum Advisors stated it has 1,648 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $505,352 activity.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. seeks death penalty for ‘calculated’ murder of Chinese grad student – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FANG Ex-Dividend Reminder – 5/24/19 – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “21 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This FANG Will Rise – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Best Stocks for 2019: Viper Energy Is Down But Not Out – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brookfield Property Partners: Perpetually Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on February 09, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 2 Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GGP: Weighing The Brookfield Deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2018. More interesting news about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on March 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Property Partners declares $0.33 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.