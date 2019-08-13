Icahn Carl C Trimmed Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding by $95.20 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Bp Plc (BP) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Lifted Its Stake

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 1.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 21.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 billion, down from 23.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.13. About 801,899 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 42,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 202,361 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85M, up from 159,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $37.2. About 2.72 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 21/03/2018 – Aker BP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE -BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite; 24/04/2018 – Former BP CEO Lord Browne Joins Windward’s Board to Extend Startup’s Lead in Maritime Risk Analytics; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS CO. DOESN’T PLAN TO SET CUSTOMER EMISSIONS TARGETS; 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders; 07/03/2018 – US AVERAGE 30-YEAR MORTGAGE RATE RISES 1 BP TO 4.65 PCT IN MARCH 2 WEEK, HIGHEST SINCE JAN 2014 -MBA; 03/04/2018 – Poland’s PKO BP plans to pay out dividend of 0.55 zlotys per share; 21/05/2018 – VENTURE GLOBAL- UNDER AGREEMENT, BP WILL BUY LNG ON FREE ON BOARD BASIS FOR 20 YEARS STARTING FROM COMMERCIAL OPERATION DATE OF CALCASIEU PASS LNG EXPORT FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 SA SUBC.OL – AWARD OF A SIZEABLE CONTRACT BY BP, FOR PROVISION OF EPCI FLOWLINE SUPPLY AND SUBSEA INSTALLATION SERVICES FOR ALLIGIN SUBSEA DEVELOPMENT PROJECT, LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 140

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H & Communications holds 1.2% or 322,143 shares in its portfolio. 3,999 were reported by Bb&T Lc. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 100,708 shares. Century stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd holds 3.02M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 616,574 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 144,975 shares. Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Nbw Cap Ltd Company holds 119,270 shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 19,309 shares. Ameriprise Finance reported 154,215 shares. Bessemer reported 0.02% stake. American Money Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 24,515 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.19% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 48,400 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj accumulated 14,000 shares.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,799 shares to 28,797 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,590 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

