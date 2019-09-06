Icahn Carl C Lowered Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position by $95.20 Million; Share Price Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Lowered Position by $1.13 Million as Market Value Rose

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 1.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 21.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 billion, down from 23.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.97. About 902,196 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 9,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 41,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, down from 51,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $139.62. About 15.10M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $49.57 million for 77.46 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 277 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Fjarde Ap has 85,934 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 0% or 46,316 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 100,708 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc owns 5,469 shares. Ci invested in 3.61M shares. Amer Intll Group has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 9,146 shares. Amg Natl Tru National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Icahn Carl C holds 21.98 million shares or 6.23% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,294 shares. Kensico Mgmt Corp has invested 15.53% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cetera Advsr Limited Com holds 0.02% or 5,194 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc reported 9,758 shares stake.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 1.16 million shares. Renaissance Grp Limited Co holds 4.35% or 90,387 shares. 612,641 are owned by Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cadinha Ltd Liability has invested 2.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc has 1.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jag Capital Management Ltd Com accumulated 233,797 shares. Factory Mutual owns 3.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.81 million shares. Violich Cap accumulated 225,382 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc reported 613,908 shares or 3.14% of all its holdings. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd has 82,511 shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt holds 48,473 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 37,287 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Benedict Financial Advsrs accumulated 4.36% or 85,240 shares. Novare Capital accumulated 2.88% or 156,130 shares. Fragasso Group Inc stated it has 1.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).