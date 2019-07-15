Icahn Carl C Has Trimmed Its Freeport (FCX) Position as Market Value Declined; Mai Wealth Advisors Upped Its Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Holding by $475,296; Shares Declined

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 5.91M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 44.26 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570.46M, down from 50.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 9.10 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 07/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan Says Copper Market Is Primed for Another Rally; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – THE AGGREGATE CASH INTEREST COST SAVINGS WOULD APPROXIMATE $30 MLN PER ANNUM; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FIRST-QUARTER 2018 TOTALED $402 MLN (INCLUDING APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR MAJOR MINING PROJECTS); 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN CEO RICHARD ADKERSON SPEAKS IN LAUSANNE; 18/05/2018 – ENVIRONMENT ISSUES NOT A PROBLEM FOR FREEPORT ANYMORE: MINISTER; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN REDUCED FCX, MTW, XRX IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SEES ADVANTAGES OF U.S. OVER LATAM AS IT WEIGHS OPPS; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 COPPER SALES OF 993 MLN POUNDS WERE HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 SALES OF 809 MLN POUNDS; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CEO SAYS FREEPORT’S GRASBERG COPPER MINE DEAL SEEN GETTING CLOSER; 05/04/2018 – FREEPORT APPOINTS MACKINNON DIRECTOR; IN MEMORIAM: CLARK & MANALO

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 9,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 220,681 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, up from 210,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 12.98 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO:`TOUGH TO SAY’ IF FEDS’ SETTLEMENT ASK CAN SLIM; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – @verrone_chris says that as big bank earnings kick off tomorrow, $JPM and $WFC are the names to buy right now; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – Sen Banking Cmte: Brown Statement On CFPB And OCC’s $500 Million Fines Against Wells Fargo For Auto Insurance And Mortgage; 27/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: The City of Greenville said 600 jobs will be impacted by Wells Fargo’s decision to close the; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2018-C43; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.18 million activity. 172,000 shares were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C, worth $1.74 million on Thursday, June 6. 7,425 shares were sold by WHITMIRE C DONALD JR, worth $85,955 on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 81.03% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FCX’s profit will be $159.57 million for 25.09 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department reported 4,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 430,468 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested in 266,906 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Tctc Limited reported 0.42% stake. Concorde Asset Management Ltd reported 21,424 shares stake. Rodgers Brothers has 12,782 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The New York-based Ingalls Snyder Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Masters Management Limited Liability Corp invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Trellus Mngmt Com Ltd owns 40,000 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 291,943 shares in its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability invested 0.05% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 1,800 are held by Johnson Financial Gp Inc. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Co holds 320 shares. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 232,070 shares to 8,700 shares, valued at $496,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Euro Stoxx 50 Etf (FEZ) by 20,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,524 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc. (Put) (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers reported 23,100 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Csat Inv Advisory Lp reported 29 shares stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com owns 0.1% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 20,101 shares. Riggs Asset Managment owns 483 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Salzhauer Michael owns 0.34% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 14,406 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 254,904 shares. Aspen Invest Management holds 15,202 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. 3,085 were accumulated by Nelson Roberts Invest Limited Liability Company. Rothschild Corp Il invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Matrix Asset Advsrs New York invested in 476,713 shares or 3.93% of the stock. Moreover, Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.52% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Finemark Bancorporation accumulated 0.15% or 53,986 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability holds 49,319 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

