Icahn Carl C Has Lowered Freeport (FCX) Stake by $70.87 Million as Shares Declined; Panagora Asset Management Trimmed Its Centurylink (CTL) Holding by $1.49 Million

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 33.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 135,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 264,381 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 400,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 8.43 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 5.91 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 44.26M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570.46 million, down from 50.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 12.32M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS DISCUSSION ONGOING W/ INALUM, FREEPORT; 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Langham Was Appointed to Board Under Standstill Pact With Icahn; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Trims Copper Call as Grasberg Weighs on First Quarter; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN REDUCED FCX, MTW, XRX IN 1Q: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Indonesia decree says mining permit holders need to divest 51 pct by 2019; 24/04/2018 – Materials Down After Freeport Earnings – Materials Roundup; 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT: GRASBERG OPERATIONS UNAFFECTED BY NEW REQUIREMENTS; 07/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan Says Copper Market Is Primed for Another Rally; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS INDONESIAN PRESIDENT FOCUSED ON GETTING DEAL; 23/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S SOE MINISTER SOEMARNO COMMENTS ON FREEPORT DEAL

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 90,149 shares to 186,386 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rci Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 31,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.37 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $587,500 was bought by Dev Indraneel. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Friday, May 10. GLENN T MICHAEL had bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600. On Wednesday, May 15 the insider PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192. 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $354.56M for 8.89 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 768 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advisors. Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.16 million shares. Investors Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has invested 0.24% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Parkwood Llc has 533,053 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Skba Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 1.46% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 757,400 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management reported 20,887 shares. Moreover, Frontfour Capital Grp Ltd has 3.14% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund accumulated 18,907 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Karpas Strategies Lc invested 2.18% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Nuwave Inv Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.31% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Nomura owns 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 39,300 shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na holds 0.08% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 25,927 shares.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink: A Debt Story – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink bid up after topping profit consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink: Stop Hyperventilating On Revenue Growth Issues – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) CEO Jeff Storey on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink: Attractive Yield At 9% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. 50,000 shares were bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L, worth $524,340.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 80.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $98.91 million for 32.82 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.