Icahn Carl C Has Lowered Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding by $95.20 Million as Shares Rose; General American Investors (GAM) Holding Increased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $903.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $35.14. About 29,806 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 1.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 21.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 billion, down from 23.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $60.91. About 1.12M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning owns 13,800 shares. Pnc Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 2,158 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Ent Finance Services accumulated 946 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 215,675 shares. Bulldog Invsts Lc owns 290,602 shares or 4.3% of their US portfolio. Charter holds 0.03% or 6,914 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp holds 4,041 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies LP accumulated 23,661 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% stake. 81,392 were accumulated by Shaker Fincl Serv Ltd. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.03% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc owns 7,655 shares. Cambridge Inv Advisors holds 0% or 6,561 shares in its portfolio. Kistler reported 4,599 shares.

