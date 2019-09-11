Icahn Carl C Decreased Its Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) as Shares Rose; As Nisource (NI) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Panagora Asset Management Lowered Stake by $363,356

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 12,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 119,361 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, down from 132,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 2.30M shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Net $276.1M; 11/05/2018 – NiSource: Selling Stockholders Include T. Rowe Price, Capital Research and Management, ZP Master Utility Fund, Citadel; 23/04/2018 – Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW UP TO ADDITIONAL $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q EPS 82c; 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Massachusetts Files New Rates with the DPU; 16/03/2018 – Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Files to Recover Investment in Replacing and Upgrading Aging Infrastructure; 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Maryland Files to Recover Investment in Replacing Aging Infrastructure; 04/04/2018 – NISOURCE HALTS DATA EXCHANGE WITH PIPELINES AFTER CYBER ATTACK

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 21.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50B, down from 23.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.71. About 1.20 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $47.97M for 79.64 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addison Capital Commerce has invested 2.5% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Duff & Phelps Inv Mngmt Company has 100,539 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 728,800 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Brigade Cap LP has invested 1.4% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 257,623 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 700 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 136,073 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sta Wealth Lc has invested 0.09% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Co reported 24,000 shares stake. Advent Corp Ma stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 809,165 were accumulated by Freshford Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 26,321 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Franklin holds 74,534 shares. Wafra owns 125,110 shares.

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset As reported 54,038 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd has 24,644 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 11,525 shares. First Midwest State Bank Division owns 31,998 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) or 11,495 shares. British Columbia Invest Corporation has invested 0.02% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Mackay Shields Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Personal Cap Advsr owns 44,654 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Advisory Ser Networks Lc owns 7,887 shares. Fil Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Bp Pcl owns 83,000 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 192,865 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jackson Wealth Mgmt reported 0.14% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Cwm Lc reported 386 shares.

