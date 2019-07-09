Icahn Carl C Cut Its Stake in Freeport (FCX) by $70.87 Million; Star Group LP (SGU) Stake Raised by Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 5.91M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 44.26 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570.46M, down from 50.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $10.82. About 17.57M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CEO SAYS FREEPORT’S GRASBERG COPPER MINE DEAL SEEN GETTING CLOSER; 27/04/2018 – Reversal in Indonesia Slams Freeport, an Investor Favorite Last Year; 26/04/2018 – Freeport Says Grasberg Unaffected by New Environmental Demands; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT HAS 6 MONTHS TO DISCUSS INDONESIAN ENVIRONMENT RULES; 19/03/2018 – PHILIPPINE SUBIC FREEPORT INVESTMENT PLEDGES FELL 46%: STANDARD; 03/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH U.S. LNG PROVIDER FREEPORT; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA SUPREME RULED ITS TAX PETITION JUSTIFIED; 25/04/2018 – FREEPORT MUST RESOLVE 8 ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES INCLUDING TAILINGS; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280961 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 104,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.44 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85 million, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $493.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.82. About 21,355 shares traded. Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) has declined 0.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M; 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT; 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan; 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 0.07% or 46,383 shares. Stephens Ar reported 126,648 shares. 3,408 were accumulated by Parkside Natl Bank. Dsam Prtn (London) Ltd accumulated 275,000 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division stated it has 29,071 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 216,696 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Macquarie Gru Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 271,921 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 194,582 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gulf Intll Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 338,534 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 100,275 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 673,313 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 465,871 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 81.03% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FCX’s profit will be $159.57M for 24.59 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.18 million activity. $524,340 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) was bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L on Friday, June 7. 172,000 shares valued at $1.74M were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C on Thursday, June 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold SGU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 16.93 million shares or 2.21% less from 17.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lubar Comm Incorporated invested 10.79% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 16,579 shares or 0% of the stock. Cove Street Cap Limited Liability stated it has 248,375 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). 2.05 million are held by Moab Ltd Liability Corp. Campbell And Investment Adviser Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 17,892 shares. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Limited Liability Co invested in 1.08% or 1.44M shares. 3.47 million were reported by Bandera Limited Liability Company. First Manhattan Communication has invested 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Connor Clark Lunn Management owns 14,625 shares. Sei Investments owns 0% invested in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 10,612 shares. Natl Bank Of America De accumulated 18,485 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU).

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 61,980 shares to 722,166 shares, valued at $57.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 72,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 575,511 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (Put) (NYSE:DHR).