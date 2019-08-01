Icahn Carl C Cut Holding in Freeport (FCX) by $70.87 Million as Market Value Declined; Eii Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Duke Realty (DRE) by $534,210

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 17,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 48,234 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 66,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 1.98M shares traded or 6.26% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 5.91 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 44.26 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570.46 million, down from 50.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 22.06M shares traded or 14.49% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 23/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC RIO.L – CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE; 11/03/2018 – US Coast Guard: Imagery Available: Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescues 4 people 15 miles southeast of Freeport, Bahamas; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SINKS 10% AS CEO DISCUSSES INDONESIA RULE CHANGES; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT DISCUSSES ABRA PROJECT IN CHILE WITH CO-OWNER CODELCO; 06/03/2018 – JAKARTA (Reuters) — Indonesia President Joko Widodo has instructed his administration to complete negotiations over the purchase of a majority stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s local unit by the end of April, a cabinet minister said late on Monday; 18/05/2018 – INDONESIA STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISE MINISTER COMMENTS ON FREEPORT; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Talks With Inalum, Freeport on Grasberg Sale Ongoing; 09/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S ENVIRONMENTAL CLAIMS HAVE NO IMPACT ON FREEPORT’S VALUATION OF ITS GRASBERG MINE – FREEPORT CEO; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Trims Copper Call as Grasberg Weighs on First Quarter

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 296,961 shares. Natixis holds 42,648 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Co has 0.09% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 117,496 shares. 2,461 are held by Huntington Bankshares. Moreover, Calamos Advisors has 0.03% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Thompson Inv Mngmt holds 405,338 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 663,826 shares. Moors Cabot holds 77,474 shares. 209,130 were reported by Montgomery Investment Management. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 768,720 shares. Kistler invested in 0% or 61 shares. Carroll has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 206,725 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.18 million activity. 50,000 shares were bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L, worth $524,340. WHITMIRE C DONALD JR also sold $85,955 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $116.05M for 33.44 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 20,700 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 482 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited, Australia-based fund reported 533,623 shares. Natixis holds 34,219 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 188,348 shares stake. Royal London Asset Limited reported 146,119 shares stake. Moreover, Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp has 0.01% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 14,154 shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 522 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% or 103,500 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 19,000 shares. Maryland-based Profund Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability has 602,928 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bessemer Inc has invested 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Intact Management accumulated 36,400 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Comerica Bank has 0.03% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 136,888 shares.

