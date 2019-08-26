iCAD Inc. (ICAD) and PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Contrasting side by side

iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) and PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Technical & System Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD Inc. 6 4.23 N/A -0.56 0.00 PDF Solutions Inc. 13 4.57 N/A -0.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see iCAD Inc. and PDF Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD Inc. 0.00% -118.1% -31.6% PDF Solutions Inc. 0.00% -5% -4.4%

Volatility & Risk

iCAD Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.19 beta. PDF Solutions Inc.’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

iCAD Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PDF Solutions Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. PDF Solutions Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to iCAD Inc.

Analyst Ratings

iCAD Inc. and PDF Solutions Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PDF Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

PDF Solutions Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 average price target and a 31.23% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24% of iCAD Inc. shares and 83.6% of PDF Solutions Inc. shares. iCAD Inc.’s share held by insiders are 16.12%. Competitively, 4.9% are PDF Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iCAD Inc. -6.73% 0.16% 19.96% 13.95% 113.04% 72.16% PDF Solutions Inc. -2.55% -1.62% 1.99% 28.12% 27.63% 58.36%

For the past year iCAD Inc. was more bullish than PDF Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors PDF Solutions Inc. beats iCAD Inc.

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy. It also offers digital mammography computer-aided detection (CAD) products, such as advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in breast imaging, which include PowerLook Mammo Detection, which detects and identifies suspicious masses and micro-calcifications; and PowerLook Advanced Mammography Platform, a computer server residing on a customerÂ’s network that receives patient studies from the imaging modality, performs CAD and density assessment analysis, and sends the CAD results to picture archiving and communication system and/or review workstations. In addition, the companyÂ’s digital mammography CAD products comprise magnetic resonance imaging products to detect breast and prostate cancer; breast tomosynthesis systems; and advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in computed tomography (CT) colonography, including VeraLook that supports the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT colonography. It serves hospitals, ambulatory care centers and free standing radiation oncology facilities, and other office-based uses through sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. iCAD, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Invivo Corp. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions. The company also provides Characterization Vehicle (CV) infrastructure, which includes CV test chips, pdCV analysis software, and pdFasTest electrical testers; DFI infrastructure that comprises DFI on-chip instruments, eProbe contactless E-beam tool, and Exensio Â–char DFI software; FIRE software, which analyzes an IC design to compute its systematic and random yield loss; and Template technology that includes Templatyzer software and IP for identifying and developing a set of layout patterns. In addition, it offers Exensio enterprise-wide platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects, loads, and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers testing and analysis capability; and Exensio-Char, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and DFI on-chip instruments. The company sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, solution implementation teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor design companies, and foundries in the microprocessors, memory, graphics, image sensor solutions, and communications segments. PDF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.