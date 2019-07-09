iCAD, Inc. (ICAD) Analysts See $-0.10 EPS; C.P. SEVEN ELEVEN PUBLIC CO LTD UNITS NO (CVPUF) Shorts Lowered By 27.82%

C.P. SEVEN ELEVEN PUBLIC CO LTD UNITS NO (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) had a decrease of 27.82% in short interest. CVPUF’s SI was 5.21 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 27.82% from 7.22 million shares previously. With 3,100 avg volume, 1682 days are for C.P. SEVEN ELEVEN PUBLIC CO LTD UNITS NO (OTCMKTS:CVPUF)’s short sellers to cover CVPUF’s short positions. It closed at $2.33 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) to report $-0.10 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, iCAD, Inc.’s analysts see 42.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.01% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.75. About 233,121 shares traded or 69.49% up from the average. iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has risen 56.63% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ICAD News: 14/05/2018 – ICAD Expects to Submit PowerLook Tomo Detection Version 2.0 for FDA Approval Shortly; 20/04/2018 – DJ iCAD Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICAD); 19/04/2018 – iCAD Announces Presentation of Positive Clinical Data on Xoft System for Treatment of Early-Stage Breast Cancer and Gynecological Cancers at ESTRO 37; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT INCREASED FINAL PAYMENT FEE FROM 7% TO 8% OF ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF LOANS ADVANCED UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT; 14/05/2018 – ICAD 1Q Rev $6.31M; 22/03/2018 ICAD 4Q Loss/Shr 26c; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDED DATE TO DRAW SECOND ADVANCE UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 30, 2018 TO JUNE 30, 2019; 14/05/2018 – ICAD 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 19/04/2018 – iCAD Announces Presentation of Positive Clinical Data on Xoft System for Treatment of Early-Stage Breast Cancer and Gynecologic; 22/03/2018 – ICAD 4Q Rev $7.9M

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. The company has market cap of $25.42 billion. The firm provides bill payment, life and non-life insurance brokerage, information technology, marketing and advertising, logistics, merchandise distribution, training and seminar, cash and carry, research and development, management and technical consultancy, and marketing and consulting services, as well as provides smart cards. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of convenience foods and bakery products; sale and maintenance of retail equipment; catalog and e-commerce business; commercial trading; and sale of consumer products.

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $99.94 million. It operates through two divisions, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides electronic brachytherapy products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

More notable recent iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “iCAD Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “iCAD Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “iCAD Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “iCAD Introduces ProFound AIâ„¢ for 2D Mammography in Europe – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/13/2019: SFET, ICAD, TUFN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.