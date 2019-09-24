Icad (ICAD) Stake Maintained by Springbok Capital Management Llc; Dana Investment Advisors Has Cut Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) as Stock Price Rose

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Icad Inc (ICAD) by 375.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 60,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.96% . The hedge fund held 76,013 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $484,000, up from 15,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.47. About 117,574 shares traded or 12.03% up from the average. iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has risen 113.04% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 113.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ICAD News: 22/03/2018 ICAD 4Q Loss/Shr 26c; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT INCREASED FINAL PAYMENT FEE FROM 7% TO 8% OF ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF LOANS ADVANCED UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDED DATE TO DRAW SECOND ADVANCE UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 30, 2018 TO JUNE 30, 2019; 20/04/2018 – DJ iCAD Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICAD); 14/05/2018 – ICAD 1Q Rev $6.31M; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SECOND ADVANCE LOAN FROM AUGUST 7, 2021 TO MARCH 1, 2022; 22/03/2018 – ICAD 4Q Rev $7.9M; 14/05/2018 – ICAD 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 19/04/2018 – iCAD Announces Presentation of Positive Clinical Data on Xoft System for Treatment of Early-Stage Breast Cancer and Gynecologic; 14/05/2018 – ICAD Expects to Submit PowerLook Tomo Detection Version 2.0 for FDA Approval Shortly

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 19.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 11,416 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, down from 14,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $211.54. About 3.35 million shares traded or 14.51% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s Plans 200 New Restaurants in Nordic Expansion; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: FRESH BEEF ADVERTISING LIFTS SALES OF ALL BURGERS; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions related to its restaurants and offices by 36%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year's $2.1 per share. MCD's profit will be $1.69B for 23.82 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 40,693 shares to 93,686 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 11,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (NYSE:COF) by 7,011 shares to 1,800 shares, valued at $163,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 44,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,134 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (Put) (NYSE:ECA).