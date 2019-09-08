Icad (ICAD) Stake Held by Eam Investors Llc; Manulife Finl (MFC) Shares Declined While Lincluden Management LTD Cut Its Stake

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 979,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 1.86 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.43 million, down from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.21. About 1.58M shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS TERMINATES OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 13/04/2018 – OTELLO CORPORATION ASA OTELLO.OL SAYS FILED A CLAIM WITH HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE IN ENGLAND AND WALES AGAINST MFC; 25/03/2018 – China is an under-insured market that is opening up, presenting huge opportunities for foreign players, said Manulife President and CEO Roy Gori; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS – OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND WILL NOT PAY REGULAR QTRLY DISTRIBUTION NOR FINAL DISTRIBUTION RELATED TO TERMINATION; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Mgmt (US) Buys Liberty Expedia Bonds (Correct); 27/04/2018 – MANULIFE HOLDINGS BHD MNLF.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST AND FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 8.0 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY END 31 DEC 2017; 09/05/2018 – Manulife Completed Its Previously Announced Offering of $600M Principal Amount of Subordinated Debentures; 08/05/2018 – Manulife Releases 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report and Public Accountability Statement; 29/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Manulife Financial Corp; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET LOOKING FOR UNDISCOVERED OPPORTUNITIES

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Icad Inc. (ICAD) by 37.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 85,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.96% . The institutional investor held 311,900 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 226,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Icad Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 23,174 shares traded. iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has risen 113.04% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 113.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ICAD News: 19/04/2018 – iCAD Announces Presentation of Positive Clinical Data on Xoft System for Treatment of Early-Stage Breast Cancer and Gynecological Cancers at ESTRO 37; 14/05/2018 – ICAD Expects to Submit PowerLook Tomo Detection Version 2.0 for FDA Approval Shortly; 19/04/2018 – iCAD Announces Presentation of Positive Clinical Data on Xoft System for Treatment of Early-Stage Breast Cancer and Gynecologic; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – ON MARCH 22, CO EXECUTED FIRST LOAN MODIFICATION AGREEMENT TO ITS AUG 7, 2017 LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – ICAD 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 14/05/2018 – ICAD 1Q Rev $6.31M; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT INCREASED FINAL PAYMENT FEE FROM 7% TO 8% OF ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF LOANS ADVANCED UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDED DATE TO DRAW SECOND ADVANCE UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 30, 2018 TO JUNE 30, 2019; 22/03/2018 ICAD 4Q Loss/Shr 26c; 20/04/2018 – DJ iCAD Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICAD)

Analysts await Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. MFC’s profit will be $1.06B for 7.68 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Manulife Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 54,125 shares to 298,786 shares, valued at $5.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 40,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Manulife Q2 new business value rises 14% – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Cresco Labs Talks Up Federal Review | INN – Investing News Network” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Manulife brings units under investment management umbrella – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed MFC Bancorp’s (NYSE:MFCB) Shareholders Feel About Its 107% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks to Buy to Ride Chinaâ€™s Emerging Wealth – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 20,753 shares to 68,890 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alteryx Inc. by 7,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,625 shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.