Ibm Retirement Fund Upped Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Share Value Rose; As Rollins (ROL) Shares Declined, Holder Bright Rock Capital Management Has Upped Position

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20 million shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% . The institutional investor held 52,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.97. About 1.20M shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 17/04/2018 – ROLLINS TO ENHANCE EMPLOYEE BENEFITS DUE TO TAX REFORM; 22/03/2018 – BTIG Said to Pick Ex-Goldman Executive Rollins as Its Europe CEO; 16/03/2018 – Florida Community Bank Becomes Official Bank of Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida; 05/03/2018 Rollins Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 6; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rollins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROL); 17/05/2018 – Rollins Purchases Guardian Pest Control To Expand Growth In The U.K; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Net $48.5M; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rollins College’s (FL) A2; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Appointment of Julie K. Bimmerman to Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations; 07/05/2018 – Atlanta Holds Top Spot on Orkin’s 2018 Mosquito Cities List

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $299.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.