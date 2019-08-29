Ibm Retirement Fund Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Raised as Stock Value Rose; As Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Market Value Declined, Proxima Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $520,000

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $925,000, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.48. About 323,795 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA ESTABLISHING NEW OPERATING STRUCTURE IN 2Q; 03/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Enters into Commercial Manufacturing Agreement with Horizon Pharma plc; 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Canada probes Horizon Pharma over efforts to boost sales of a rare disease drug; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To EBIT $390M-EBIT $415M; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 6C; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 Horizon Pharma plc Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 22/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Launches GoutRevealed.com to Spotlight the Journey and Stories of People Living with Uncontrolled Gout; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q EBITDA $33.6M; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidanc

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.15. About 3.90M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Dow’s 100-point jump highlighted by gains in shares of UnitedHealth, Nike – MarketWatch” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich And Berg reported 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eagle Mngmt Lc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Legacy Prtnrs stated it has 7,016 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Diversified Tru holds 0.02% or 3,908 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 345,183 shares stake. Iron Fincl Ltd Com invested in 3,039 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al holds 670,704 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Rock Point Advisors Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,018 shares. Westend Advisors holds 327,272 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Llc holds 1.16% or 80,000 shares. Umb Bancshares N A Mo reported 236,270 shares stake. Susquehanna Gru Llp invested in 6.95M shares or 0.32% of the stock. Clarkston Cap Ptnrs invested 0.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Halcyon Lp stated it has 207,310 shares. Mitchell Mngmt has 0.52% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 13,232 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech has 0.19% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). 83,848 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited holds 83,225 shares. 1,079 are held by Daiwa Securities Group. Australia-based Macquarie Gp has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Da Davidson And invested in 12,615 shares. Millennium holds 737,629 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, a New York-based fund reported 32,513 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 12,800 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.11% or 289,539 shares. Zacks Mgmt invested in 56,696 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 0.03% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) or 10,732 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 885,000 shares. D E Shaw Company holds 0.15% or 4.40M shares. 202,527 were accumulated by Kopp Advsr Ltd Liability.