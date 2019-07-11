Ibm Retirement Fund Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Increased by $449,661 as Market Value Rose; As Post Hldgs (POST) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Freshford Capital Management Has Raised Its Position

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 263,197 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79 million, up from 173,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $107.85. About 154,098 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 div forecast; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings Sees FY Cap Expenditures $245M-$255M; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY EPS Y112.97 Vs Loss Y7.04; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF IPO AMENDMENT; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Pri; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Pretax Pft Y916.14B Vs Pft Y795.24B; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TERM LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MAY 24, 2024; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q EPS $1.20

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $144.43. About 6.10 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $521.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 17,000 shares to 284,822 shares, valued at $54.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 181,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $16.25 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider BROWN JAY W sold $240,374. Another trade for 280 shares valued at $28,157 was made by CALLISON EDWIN H on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0.01% or 174,371 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation owns 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 2,091 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 655,094 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Llc stated it has 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Blackrock holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 5.87M shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 77,441 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Llc holds 0.02% or 6,532 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Argent Capital Management Limited Company has invested 3.99% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 214,681 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs owns 0.1% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 19,457 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 94,828 shares. Clarkston Capital Ltd holds 564,405 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Art Advisors Limited Company has 10,347 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

