Ibm Retirement Fund Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $449,661; Shares Rose; Telemus Capital Has Raised Holding in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by $585,398

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.51. About 1.70 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 33.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 2,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 9,691 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, up from 7,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $198.98. About 988,844 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 10,065 shares. Headinvest Lc accumulated 2,332 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Summit Finance Strategies holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,822 shares. Chesapeake Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 14,147 shares for 2.67% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 0.8% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 1.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Granite Invest Prtnrs Lc has 0.63% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Havens Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). White Pine Capital Ltd invested in 0.31% or 7,466 shares. Aqr Limited Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.90 million shares. Wedge L LP Nc holds 0% or 2,384 shares. Weatherly Asset LP stated it has 60,360 shares. 9,192 were reported by Pennsylvania Trust Company. 51,564 are held by Vision Cap Mngmt. Rbo & Co Ltd Llc invested in 171,850 shares or 4.58% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). The Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Farmers And Merchants holds 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 10 shares. 8 are owned by Tortoise Management Lc. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1,446 shares. Whittier Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 308 shares. 5,000 are held by Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Lc. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Weiss Multi holds 40,000 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc reported 220,650 shares. First Allied Advisory holds 0.02% or 2,710 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co accumulated 1.77M shares. Fairfield Bush Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,010 shares. Fiduciary stated it has 3,060 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 57,186 shares.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7,427 shares to 33,653 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 46,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,337 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTWO).