Ibm Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Blackbaud (BLKB) Holder Capital World Investors Has Cut Its Stake as Valuation Rose

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20M shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 503,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.10M, down from 513,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $90.86. About 259,274 shares traded or 4.43% up from the average. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR FINL GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Blackbaud Names Susan Connors President and General Manager of Managed Services; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M; 01/05/2018 – BLACKBAUD BUYS MKT LEADING FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE MGMT; 01/05/2018 – Blackbaud Acquires Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider Reeher; 05/04/2018 – Blackbaud Announces the Next Generation of Cloud Grantmaking; 14/03/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 22-23; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Rev $870M-$890M

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 41,200 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $477.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 22.61 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 45.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited reported 2,800 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 9,800 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset accumulated 12,090 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 167,026 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 257,470 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.04% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). First Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 6,120 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Prudential Fincl holds 0% or 31,870 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Daiwa Sb reported 2.44% stake. Granite Inv Ltd has invested 0.07% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Grandfield Dodd Ltd holds 12,020 shares. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 72,953 shares.

More notable recent Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Blackbaud CEO Michael “Mike” Gianoni Named One of the Top 50 SaaS CEOs – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 24, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Blackbaud (BLKB) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Incorporated reported 9,156 shares. 1.01 million were accumulated by Vaughan Nelson Invest Management L P. National Bank Hapoalim Bm, a Israel-based fund reported 1,935 shares. Columbus Hill Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.45% or 143,500 shares in its portfolio. Choate Investment Advisors stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Us Retail Bank De reported 1.31 million shares. Alpine Global Lc holds 240,426 shares. Boston Advsr Llc reported 19,071 shares stake. 196,805 are held by Regions Fincl. Callahan Advsr owns 106,726 shares or 2.21% of their US portfolio. Budros Ruhlin And Roe has invested 1.99% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 1.65 million shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. 283,595 are held by Shell Asset Mgmt. Fiduciary Inc Wi reported 0% stake. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt Com has 0.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).