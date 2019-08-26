Ibm Retirement Fund Increases Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Omnicell (OMCL) Shareholder West Coast Financial Trimmed Stake by $4.32 Million as Market Value Declined

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 54,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 53,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, down from 107,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $72.53. About 79,564 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $133.95. About 3.87M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 832,842 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Jones Cos Lllp holds 67,456 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. M&R Capital Mngmt holds 3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 93,998 shares. Hm Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,731 shares. Lpl Llc holds 808,758 shares. Element Capital Limited Company invested in 0.07% or 20,992 shares. Marco Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Daiwa stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Retail Bank Of The West accumulated 31,760 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Llc accumulated 8,886 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 7,297 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tci Wealth has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meyer Handelman, a New York-based fund reported 30,393 shares. Viking Fund Management Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. 584,610 were reported by Fjarde Ap.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 32.97 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $423.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 20,952 shares to 86,394 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 28,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

