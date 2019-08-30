Ibm Retirement Fund Increases Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS); American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) Shareholder Steinberg Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $840,336 as Shares Declined

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 10,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The hedge fund held 52,757 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, down from 63,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Woodmark Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $82.29. About 187,092 shares traded or 36.63% up from the average. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMWD 3Q EPS 12C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 96C; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark; 15/05/2018 – American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call On The Internet; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD); 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $137. About 2.84M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,987 are owned by Glenview Bancshares Trust Dept. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc has 5,685 shares. 21,496 are owned by Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cap Counsel Llc New York reported 1,947 shares. Marco Ltd Llc holds 0.95% or 46,153 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com New York holds 1.47% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 141,795 shares. Endurance Wealth has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Crawford Counsel accumulated 368,819 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd Llc accumulated 97,638 shares. Dodge And Cox has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.09 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 101,746 shares. Moreover, Eagle Asset Management has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 175,000 are held by Gabalex Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Blume Cap Management Inc accumulated 50,229 shares or 2.93% of the stock.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold AMWD shares while 42 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.35 million shares or 0.41% less from 15.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp owns 2,536 shares. Captrust Advisors stated it has 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Ameriprise has invested 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Eulav Asset Mngmt invested in 8,400 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.01% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) or 91,604 shares. Paradigm Cap Management Ny has 2.32% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc owns 16 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt LP owns 109,464 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 12 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De holds 48,832 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co holds 4,591 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 6,070 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Neumeier Poma Invest Counsel Limited Company has invested 2.19% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD).