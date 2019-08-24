Ibm Retirement Fund Increases Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Pfizer Com (PFE) Shareholder Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Trimmed Stake as Shares Declined

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20 million shares traded or 13.77% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 32.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 15,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 31,980 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 47,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 20.32 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 11/03/2018 – PFE:ELIQUIS SHOWED LOWER STROKE RATE VS RIVAROXABAN, DABIGATRAN; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – IN TRIAL, NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED, AND SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN PROFILE OF INLYTA IN ADVANCED RCC; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Several Potential Near-Term Opportunities in Core Therapeutic Areas; 04/04/2018 – Riding a wave of positive PhIII readouts, Pfizer gets a snap review for lung cancer drug dacomitinib $PFE; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) by 165,126 shares to 201,313 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 77,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 484,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Japan Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.05% stake. Cidel Asset Management holds 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 9,228 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel has invested 0.66% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Contravisory Mngmt holds 0.02% or 1,265 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Lp stated it has 305,185 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jag Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Greenwood Gearhart has 2.42% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 194,609 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv has 80,805 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. 1.54M were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Management Lc. Barr E S Communication reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 355,190 are owned by Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Company. Salzhauer Michael reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 140,513 were reported by Sigma Planning Corp. Wellington Shields Management Limited Liability Corp owns 94,986 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. 9,865 are held by Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corporation.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What ‘Toy Story 4’ Means For Disney – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walt Disney Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.