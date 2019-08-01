Ibm Retirement Fund Has Lifted Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $449,661 as Stock Value Rose; Centene Del (CNC) Holding Has Lifted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 9.03M shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 21,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $52.09. About 4.09M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 0.08% or 183,660 shares. Plante Moran Financial Lc stated it has 60 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank invested in 0.08% or 948,624 shares. Moreover, Twin Cap Management has 0.34% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Weiss Multi owns 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 30,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 98,400 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Torray Lc invested 1.62% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 418,200 are held by Hbk Invests L P. 2,287 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co. Massachusetts Financial Com Ma invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Natl has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Citadel Limited Liability Company invested in 173,434 shares or 0% of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.72% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 77,123 shares.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 24,800 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $638,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 15,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,400 shares, and cut its stake in Spire Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.