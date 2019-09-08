Ibm Retirement Fund Boosted Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Rivernorth Capital Management Has Raised Its Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Stake by $676,440

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 67,644 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 415,513 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 347,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.76M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 28,332 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since September 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,943 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited. Boston Limited Liability Corporation reported 19,071 shares stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.25% or 359,441 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 47,344 were reported by Schnieders Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. 5,438 were accumulated by Foster Dykema Cabot And Inc Ma. Tocqueville Asset LP invested in 0.94% or 635,471 shares. The Massachusetts-based Puzo Michael J has invested 1.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Orleans Mngmt La owns 8,080 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc accumulated 409,701 shares. 245,503 are held by Peapack Gladstone Financial. Moreover, Proshare Limited Liability Corporation has 0.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 466,205 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 2.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clean Yield, a Vermont-based fund reported 4,925 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 1.36% or 42,650 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen & Steers accumulated 263,117 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Q Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 66,216 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Bancshares Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 192,834 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc owns 0% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 2,568 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 180,101 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Mariner Investment Gru Ltd Liability owns 22,189 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation reported 40,963 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Company stated it has 2,028 shares. Round Table Svcs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 13,149 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 753,739 shares. Parametric Associate Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 23,758 shares. Shaker Services Limited Liability has 0.79% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Citigroup invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD).

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Calif Mun Income Fd (AKP) by 244,316 shares to 584,013 shares, valued at $8.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Mlp Energy Ren (GER) by 1.49 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04M shares, and cut its stake in Advent Claymore Cv Secs & In (AVK).