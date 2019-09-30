Ibm (IBM) Valuation Rose While Wesbanco Bank Has Decreased Its Position by $321,813; As Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Stock Value Rose, Holder Lodge Hill Capital Has Decreased Holding by $8.65 Million

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 27.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 102,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 276,530 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.34M, down from 379,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $90.69. About 371,862 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 24/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – MEB SIGNS GLOBAL CONTRACT WITH JACOBS ENGINEERING-MEB.AX; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs tells board he wants to take chipmaker private; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q-End Backlog $26.5B; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of Irwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 18/04/2018 – Jacobs Achieves Gold at Workplace Wellbeing Awards; 13/04/2018 – Former chairman Paul Jacobs is talking to investors about a bid to take Qualcomm private; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING BOOSTS FORECAST; 04/04/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: Scoop: Here are details from Trump’s dinner with Safra Catz and Peter Thiel last night. The big govt contra; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Ibm Corp (IBM) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 2,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 113,518 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.65M, down from 115,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Ibm Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $143.24. About 2.36M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel Chief; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net Income From Cont Ops Was $1.7 Billion; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. JEC’s profit will be $169.37M for 18.14 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Jacobs to acquire KeyW in $815M deal – Dallas Business Journal” published on April 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jacobs completes filtration plant in Singapore – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) 7.1% Return On Capital – Yahoo News” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s (NYSE:JEC) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $419.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Topbuild Corp by 104,439 shares to 145,000 shares, valued at $12.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manitowoc Co Inc (Call) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold JEC shares while 160 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.04% less from 118.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 5,620 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited, a Texas-based fund reported 3,391 shares. Mufg Americas holds 1,050 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Bancshares holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 3,950 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 12,829 shares. Bancorporation invested in 8,582 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs stated it has 2,104 shares. Coastline Trust invested in 63,920 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Estabrook Capital Mgmt owns 3,200 shares. Sfmg accumulated 10,984 shares. Contravisory Inv Mngmt Inc accumulated 4,737 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 12 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp invested in 261 shares. 1St Source Bankshares owns 3,245 shares. 183,464 are held by First Wilshire Mgmt.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 13.26 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Df Dent And Communications Inc invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Davidson Invest Advsr stated it has 2,610 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams accumulated 7,079 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Michigan-based Ally has invested 1.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Payden & Rygel has 0.16% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited owns 3,999 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ghp Inv reported 0.17% stake. Boyar Asset Mgmt has invested 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp reported 0.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Investment House Lc holds 0.37% or 25,727 shares in its portfolio. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 2,296 shares. Greenleaf Trust has 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors Incorporated invested in 309,268 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Martin And Co Incorporated Tn invested in 8,596 shares. Highstreet Asset Management has 0.58% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 86,735 shares.