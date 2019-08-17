Ibm (IBM) Stake Held by Albion Financial Group; Juniper Networks (JNPR) Holding Has Upped by Apg Asset Management Nv

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 58.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 1.14M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 3.09 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.87 million, up from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.92. About 2.99 million shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 29/03/2018 – DLA: Juniper Cobra 2018; 27/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Connected Clothing to Become $1 Billion Industry in 2020 – Fastest-Growing Wearables Sector; 03/04/2018 – New Securematics and PureWRX Partnership Accelerates Adoption of Juniper Certified Pre-Owned Hardware; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Enterprise Mixed Reality Applications to Approach 40 Million by 2022, as App Revenues Near $6 Billion; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 23/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Self-Driving Market Becomes a Reality in the US by 2026, As 1 in 4 New Vehicles Sold Becomes Driverless; 13/03/2018 – Juniper Networks’ New Metro Fabric Modernizes Metro Service Delivery; 09/04/2018 – Juniper Research – Online Physical Goods Sales to Account for 13% of $30 Trillion Retail Market by 2020; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Net $34.4M; 11/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conference for June 2018

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Ibm Corp (IBM) by 48.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 4,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 13,726 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, up from 9,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Ibm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 3.01M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Financing Rev $405M; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 11/04/2018 – Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS TERMS OF PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Novare Capital Limited Liability stated it has 33,542 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Ironwood Limited Liability stated it has 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Corp Dc stated it has 20,128 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Hamilton Point Invest Ltd Liability Co, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,726 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,476 shares. 275,495 are owned by Mackenzie Fin. 90,479 were accumulated by Ftb Advsr Inc. Rowland Counsel Adv has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 14,170 were accumulated by Zwj Invest Counsel Inc. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 56,516 shares. Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 160 shares. Sand Hill Glob Ltd accumulated 4,828 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Conestoga invested in 2,235 shares. 23,070 were accumulated by First. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0.39% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 162,400 shares to 2.29M shares, valued at $25.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 14,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 844,784 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial Corporation invested 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 2.50 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 587,175 shares. 52,981 were reported by Stoneridge Inv Prtn Limited Com. Quantitative Management Limited Liability Company reported 14,700 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset LP owns 8,757 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Paloma Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 75,857 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Huntington Comml Bank accumulated 510 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc, a New York-based fund reported 98,125 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com invested in 23,310 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc stated it has 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 751,771 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc owns 26,140 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 119,454 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

