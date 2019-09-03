Ibm (IBM) Shares Rose While John G Ullman & Associates Has Upped Stake by $762,810; As Greif (GEF) Stock Declined, Marshall Wace Llp Lifted Its Position

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Greif Inc (GEF) by 33.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 133,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.99% . The hedge fund held 534,668 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.06 million, up from 400,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Greif Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 134,309 shares traded. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has declined 34.14% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.14% the S&P500. Some Historical GEF News: 23/04/2018 – Greif, Inc. Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Announces 2025 Goals and Gasser Award Winner; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – STRATEGIC CONSOLIDATION OF ALL VOLUMES AND PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN APAPA, LAGOS FACTORY SITE ONLY AND SUPPLY QUALITY PRODUCTS OUT OF FACTORY TO CUSTOMERS IN NIGERIA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF.B); 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY REVENUE OF 312.8 MLN NAIRA VS 768.6 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT INC REPORTS 3.48 PCT STAKE IN GREIF INC AS OF MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF); 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 5.05% STAKE IN GREIF INC; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ibm Corp (IBM) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 5,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 49,416 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97M, up from 44,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ibm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 955,346 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re 8-K; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 16/05/2018 – IBM Study: Majority of Businesses View GDPR as Opportunity to Improve Data Privacy and Security; 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction

Since July 2, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $670,269 activity. 500 shares were bought by Bergwall Timothy, worth $16,775. On Friday, July 5 Hilsheimer Lawrence A. bought $123,876 worth of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) or 3,668 shares. 15,000 Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) shares with value of $490,650 were bought by WATSON PETER G.

