Ibm (IBM) Shareholder Swedbank Increased Its Stake; Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Holding in Flowserve (FLS) as Stock Value Rose

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 58.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,400 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 22,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.92. About 491,861 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 12.07% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE’S OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 3% to 6%; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

Swedbank increased its stake in Ibm (IBM) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 244,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.13M, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Ibm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $143.4. About 2.33 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change; 17/04/2018 – Correction to IBM Earnings Story; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 04/04/2018 – IBM X-Force Report: Fewer Records Breached In 2017 As Cybercriminals Focused On Ransomware And Destructive Attacks; 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Dr. Tauseef Salma as Marketing & Technology Vice President – Business Wire” on January 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Carvana Co. (CVNA) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Analysts await Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 136.36% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FLS’s profit will be $68.19 million for 25.44 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Flowserve Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.83% EPS growth.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12,900 shares to 15,800 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0% or 3,159 shares. Advisory Serv Net holds 735 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Causeway Cap Ltd Co accumulated 3.60M shares or 1.64% of the stock. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Principal Fincl Gru Inc stated it has 193,094 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock has 8.51 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.03% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 8,140 shares or 0% of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Incorporated holds 0% or 58 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Granite Prns Ltd Liability owns 24,208 shares. 4,500 were accumulated by Bluestein R H.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM-Powered Supercomputers Lead Semi-Annual Rankings – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IBM’s Blockchain Shipping Platform May Have Just Hit Critical Mass – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cloudera: The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brazilian approval coming soon for IBM-Red Hat? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Naturgy, One of Spain’s Leading Utility Companies, Signs Hybrid Cloud Services Agreement with IBM to Boost Digital Transformation – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Company stated it has 10,059 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Argyle Cap Mngmt owns 1.4% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 25,875 shares. Foster And Motley reported 20,441 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg Incorporated invested 0.44% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hamilton Point Investment Ltd Liability Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,726 shares. Moreover, Princeton Strategies Grp Lc has 0.65% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 17,330 shares. Independent reported 16,246 shares. Moreover, Linscomb & Williams has 0.3% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 433,909 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Com holds 680 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Legacy Partners owns 3,324 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Winch Advisory Service Limited Com holds 37 shares. Daiwa Secs reported 58,683 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel invested in 9,740 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 180,356 shares to 835,794 shares, valued at $67.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 126,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Ho (NYSE:BABA).