Ibm (IBM) Shareholder Ironwood Investment Counsel Lifted Holding by $1.50 Million as Valuation Rose; Piedmont Investment Advisors Holding in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Has Raised by $319,721 as Valuation Declined

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Ibm (IBM) by 49.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 32,373 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 21,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Ibm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $134.62. About 1.05 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 19/03/2018 – WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sees FY EPS At Least $11.58; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS; 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – IBM: One Change Is Adoption of New Revenue Recognition Guidance

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 154,569 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14 million, up from 149,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $55.24. About 2.98 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Microsoft Results Have Market Feeling Better About Earnings Season – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “After Hours: Netflix, IBM, and eBay Deliver Q2 Results – The Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM: An Example Of Mediocrity! – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Cap Management has invested 0.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 50,401 were reported by Mcrae Capital Management. Eaton Vance holds 751,013 shares. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.12% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 40,253 shares. Counselors holds 0.41% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 68,422 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 2,287 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel reported 0.19% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Stifel Corporation accumulated 0.47% or 1.18M shares. Nadler Financial Group reported 1,907 shares. Amer Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,716 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advsr has 1.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 90,479 shares. Spc Fincl Incorporated holds 0.13% or 4,447 shares. Knott David M has 0.24% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,284 shares. London Of Virginia holds 7,269 shares.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $254.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,473 shares to 131,771 shares, valued at $15.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,309 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental Us (FNDF).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon to redeem select Verizon InterNotes® due 2022-2029 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 13,645 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Moreover, Patten Patten Tn has 0.88% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fagan Assocs accumulated 12,973 shares. America First Advisors Ltd holds 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 253 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 114 shares. Farmers reported 0.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt Inc reported 358,164 shares. 27,927 were reported by Hills Natl Bank And Trust Communications. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications owns 316,273 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 1.02% or 2.15M shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd has invested 0.86% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 52,024 shares. Haverford invested in 0.79% or 717,188 shares. The Florida-based First National Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Services has invested 1.99% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rnc Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 3% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 726,677 shares.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15,189 shares to 57,794 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corp Com (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 32,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,610 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co Com (NYSE:ADM).