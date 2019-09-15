Ibm (IBM) Shareholder Hutchinson Capital Management Has Upped Its Position; Yy (YY) Stock Declined While Altrinsic Global Advisors Upped by $702,420 Its Position

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 156.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 10,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 16,690 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, up from 6,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.48. About 618,696 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Ibm Corp (IBM) by 109.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 2,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,564 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $629,000, up from 2,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Ibm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 2.06 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track; 24/04/2018 – IBM: Intnl Bus. Mach: IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video); 19/03/2018 – Intersections Inc. Launches AI-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 24/05/2018 – SBERBANK, IBM SIGN AGREEMENT ON WATSON FOR ONCOLOGY; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Wealth reported 3,418 shares. Moreover, Halsey Associate Ct has 0.36% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 14,467 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership reported 461,678 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt reported 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Savant Lc holds 8,439 shares. Decatur Cap stated it has 1.52% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). New York-based Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Company Ny has invested 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wms Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,396 shares. Finance Corporation has invested 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Massachusetts-based Penobscot Mngmt has invested 0.44% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Howe Rusling Inc invested in 12,744 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 25,779 shares. Private Asset holds 0.95% or 40,350 shares in its portfolio. Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,271 shares stake. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,296 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 41,176 shares to 643,615 shares, valued at $14.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voyager Therapeutics Inc by 139,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).