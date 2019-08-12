Ibm (IBM) Shareholder Albion Financial Group Upped Its Holding by $628,860; Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined While Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Upped Position by $2.06 Million

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Ibm Corp (IBM) by 48.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 4,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 13,726 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 9,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Ibm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $135.16. About 814,819 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM; 14/03/2018 – EV Group and IBM Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cognitive Solutions Rev $4.3B; 19/03/2018 – Intersections Inc. Launches AI-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 1,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,915 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75M, up from 3,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $14.52 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.06. About 958,149 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – CNBC: President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios; 22/05/2018 – Amazon in talks on new season of The Expanse, sources say; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 01/04/2018 – Retailers Race Against Amazon to Automate Stores; 10/05/2018 – Sears to Sell Tires on Amazon; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC SAYS IT PAYS CLOSE ATTENTION TO THE MATTER AND WILL KEEP IN TOUCH WITH CUSTOMERS; 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn is a developer offering outside Amazon Web Services, like Alexa; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Despite Trump’s repeated criticism of Amazon and Washington Post, Jeff Bezos has remained silent; sources say it; 16/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon hiring former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business- CNBC; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 290,000 shares to 5,800 shares, valued at $112,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,636 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valmark Advisers holds 0.03% or 881 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.51% or 58,227 shares in its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 664 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com owns 1.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 73,823 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Llc reported 2.82% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kbc Group Nv holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 117,018 shares. The New York-based Vontobel Asset Mngmt has invested 3.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Herald Inv Mgmt Ltd invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cannell Peter B & Com Incorporated reported 1,847 shares. 5,499 are owned by Incorporated Ok. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.47% or 77,862 shares in its portfolio. Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc reported 2.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tompkins invested in 0.7% or 1,708 shares. Joel Isaacson Limited Liability holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,825 shares. Freestone Capital Hldg Lc accumulated 1.13% or 10,709 shares.

