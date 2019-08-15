Ibm (IBM) Share Price Rose While Dodge & Cox Has Cut Stake; As Transcanada (TRP) Stock Price Rose, Greystone Managed Investments Has Trimmed Its Holding

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Ibm (IBM) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 2,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 75,181 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61 million, down from 77,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Ibm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.25. About 5.01M shares traded or 35.55% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 24/05/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH IN PARIS: LIVE; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 50,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 146,030 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 196,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 1.23 million shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 16/05/2018 – CONSTRUCTION TO START ON TRANSCANADA’S TRP.TO COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE IN EARLY 2019, PENDING INVESTMENT DECISION ON LNG CANADA PROJECT- PROJECT PRESIDENT; 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – ANNOUNCED ITS CAMERON ACCESS PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA; 17/05/2018 – TransCanada Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS, EACH OF FOLLOWING 11 NOMINEES WERE ELECTED AS DIRECTORS OF TRANSCANADA; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – UNIT FILED APPLICATION WITH NATIONAL ENERGY BOARD FOR APPROVAL OF NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT WITH CUSTOMERS, OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES; 01/05/2018 – TransCanada Is Said to Hold Investor Talks After Rating Warning; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SETTLEMENT COVERS NGTL SYSTEM OPERATING COSTS INCLUDING RETURN ON EQUITY AND DEPRECIATION; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Agreement Fixes Operating, Maintenance and Admin Costs at $225M for 2018 and $230M for 2019; 03/05/2018 – REMAINING PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS ON TRANSCANADA’S KEYSTONE OIL PIPELINE LIFTED ON MAY 1 BY PHMSA – SPOKESMAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Excalibur invested 1.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Summit Wealth Advisors Limited Com reported 0.3% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Rech Global Invsts has 0.08% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1.89M shares. S&Co Incorporated reported 14,644 shares stake. Strategic Advsrs Lc has invested 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Barbara Oil Communications has 5,000 shares. Capital Guardian Tru Com holds 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,559 shares. Main Street Research Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11,436 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department holds 17,694 shares. Rockland owns 0.24% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 15,710 shares. Laurion Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 111,200 shares. 1,135 were reported by Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company. Kansas-based Waddell Reed Financial has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Salem Inc reported 1,767 shares. Klingenstein Fields Communications Lc owns 20,925 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (NYSE:GS) by 718,256 shares to 11.39 million shares, valued at $2.19B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson Controls International by 1.98M shares in the quarter, for a total of 108.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.43 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 31,984 shares to 450,219 shares, valued at $24.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 68,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.