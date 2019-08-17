Ibm (IBM) Holder Ironwood Investment Counsel Lifted Its Stake by $1.50 Million; Staley Capital Advisers Trimmed Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.05 Million

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 8,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 670,067 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.03M, down from 679,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Ibm (IBM) by 49.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 32,373 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 21,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Ibm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 3.01 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Mgmt Ltd reported 1,530 shares. Capital Invest Advsrs Lc has 0.48% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0.22% or 338,333 shares. Sterling Ltd Liability Com has 28,061 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability invested in 13,004 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Towercrest Capital Mgmt has 0.06% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sterneck Management Lc reported 2.01% stake. Flossbach Von Storch Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 474,515 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 11,013 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Private Ocean Ltd accumulated 1,135 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 69,010 are held by Nomura. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma reported 11,480 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 0.23% or 2.33 million shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 14,278 shares or 0.58% of the stock.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $254.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Us (FNDF) by 122,115 shares to 11,395 shares, valued at $314,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Blmbg Barclays Inv Grd Flt Rt Etf (FLRN) by 29,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,040 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetta holds 55,000 shares or 4.67% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Conning Incorporated has invested 0.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Denali Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 0.03% or 1,600 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 4.32 million shares. New England Rech And Management holds 14,934 shares. Fulton National Bank Na holds 1.14% or 138,506 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 1,813 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership has invested 8.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Company has 0.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Copeland Cap Management Lc has 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,109 shares. Stillwater Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 4.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has 4,677 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Element Limited has 7,464 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ironwood Inv Counsel Lc holds 6.11% or 131,771 shares. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership stated it has 34,500 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Comm. (NYSE:VZ) by 7,986 shares to 398,657 shares, valued at $23.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 5,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).