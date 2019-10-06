Ibm (IBM) Holder Halsey Associates Lowered Its Stake by $597,868 as Market Valuation Rose; As Capitol Fed Finl (CFFN) Share Price Declined, Holder Citigroup Lowered Stake by $590,473

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Capitol Fed Finl Inc (CFFN) by 53.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 45,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.20% . The institutional investor held 40,263 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $554,000, down from 85,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Capitol Fed Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.79. About 201,073 shares traded. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) has risen 10.16% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CFFN News: 31/05/2018 – CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL-BOARD OF CAPITOL FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK ANNOUNCED THAT IT VOTED TO MAKE CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION TO CFFN IN AMOUNT OF $36.0 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial: Deal Represents Value of $47.08/CCB Shr; 09/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Investment MGT Exits Capitol Federal; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial 2Q Net $23.3M; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial Sees Deal Closing End October 201; 23/04/2018 – DJ Capitol Federal Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFFN); 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal® Financial, Inc. Announces True Blue® Capitol Dividend; 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal: Additional Distribution Will Allow CFFN to Pay True Blue Capitol Div; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial 2Q EPS 17c; 30/04/2018 – CAPITOL FEDERAL 2Q EPS 17C, EST. 19C

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ibm (IBM) by 23.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 4,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 14,467 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00 million, down from 18,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Ibm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $142.99. About 2.29M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel Chief; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network; 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Gp Limited Co holds 68,948 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.22% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bryn Mawr Trust Commerce invested 0.23% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bontempo Ohly Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.16% or 21,659 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada holds 0.4% or 40,669 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory stated it has 2.80M shares. Staley Cap Advisers reported 2,117 shares stake. Parnassus Investments Ca accumulated 1.00M shares or 0.52% of the stock. Bragg Financial stated it has 25,486 shares. Lau Limited Co invested in 0.33% or 4,933 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Il reported 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Holt Capital Advisors Dba Holt Capital Partners Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 4,170 shares. Pictet Asset Management invested in 0.22% or 745,657 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank Trust Communication holds 0.42% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 26,573 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc holds 88,017 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.43 billion for 13.24 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 9 investors sold CFFN shares while 38 reduced holdings. only 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 104.25 million shares or 0.78% less from 105.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp invested in 0.02% or 12,424 shares. Invesco Limited has 283,134 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md holds 0.03% or 14.72 million shares. Commerce Financial Bank stated it has 27,319 shares. Acadian Asset Limited owns 0.01% invested in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) for 190,573 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 0.01% invested in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) for 1.12M shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) or 199,726 shares. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) for 40,263 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.87M shares. Bank Of New York Mellon owns 873,895 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,006 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Associates Limited Com reported 424,632 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 0.01% in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). Td Asset Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) for 94,532 shares. The Kansas-based Intrust Comml Bank Na has invested 0.04% in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).