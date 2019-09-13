Ibm (IBM) Holder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Increased Holding by $493,748; Kirby (KEX) Stake Maintained by Slate Path Capital Lp

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 65.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 540,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.84M, up from 825,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $83.04. About 285,483 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ibm (IBM) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 522,989 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.12 million, up from 519,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ibm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $143.59. About 1.15M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT BY ABOUT 2 PCT ANNUALLY THROUGH SHARE BUYBACKS IN LONGER TERM MODEL; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 06/03/2018 – Wandera Joins MaaS360 on IBM Security App Exchange with Mobile Security Integration; 17/04/2018 – Correction to IBM Earnings Story; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP – PLANS TO INTEGRATE IBM’S PATENTED HYBRID LASER RELEASE PROCESS INTO EVG’S FIELD-PROVEN TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 16,000 shares to 243,327 shares, valued at $14.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 48,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,500 shares, and cut its stake in Wsfs Financial Corp Common (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 43,000 shares to 155,000 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

