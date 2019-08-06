Ibis Capital Partners Llp Trimmed Position in Imax (IMAX) by $1.67 Million as Share Price Declined; Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Price Declined While Provident Investment Management Has Increased by $3.65 Million Its Holding

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 47.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 75,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 83,162 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 159,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $20.81. About 352,436 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 12/03/2018 – New IMAX® 3D Documentary “Pandas” Opens April 6, 2018 At The California Science Center; 15/05/2018 – IMAX CORP – SALES DEAL FOR A MINIMUM OF 4 NEW IMAX THEATRES IN SAUDI ARABIA; 01/05/2018 – IMAX 1Q ADJ EPS 21C, EST. 11C; 20/04/2018 – Record IMAX Signings in India Continue as INOX Leisure Ltd. Adds Five New IMAX ® Theatres to Circuit; 03/04/2018 – IMAX REACHES AGREEMENT WITH JINYI FOR 30 THEATERS IN CHINA; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL EXITED MED, IMAX IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – IMAX THEATRES WILL BE LOCATED IN NEW COMPLEXES IN CITIES OF BANGALORE, KOLKATA AS WELL AS NAVI MUMBAI AND THIRUVANANTHAPURAM; 27/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 19/04/2018 – Record IMAX Signings in India Continue as INOX Leisure Ltd. Adds Five New IMAX® Theatres to Circuit

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 18.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 44,561 shares as the company's stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 291,955 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.08M, up from 247,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $75.82. About 3.26M shares traded or 54.26% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $403,850 activity. $160,688 worth of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) was sold by GAMMEL PETER L.

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Do You Know What Skyworks Solutions, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SWKS) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance" on May 05, 2019

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,200 shares to 3,697 shares, valued at $517,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,874 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.54% or 119,642 shares in its portfolio. Alyeska Invest Gp Lp has invested 1.53% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Delta Asset Management Lc Tn owns 45 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership stated it has 51,164 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Company accumulated 0.05% or 1.12 million shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0% or 435 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited invested 0.02% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). First Manhattan owns 125 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 32,742 are held by Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc accumulated 0.01% or 550 shares. Moreover, Penobscot Management Communications Inc has 0.06% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 3,205 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt has 3,184 shares.