Ibis Capital Partners Llp Stake in Take (TTWO) Has Cut as Valuation Rose; Evertec (EVTC) Position Held by Rivulet Capital Llc

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 497,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% . The hedge fund held 2.16M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.94 million, up from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 239,837 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q EPS 31c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings; 27/03/2018 – Evertec Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q REV. $110.3M, EST. $102.0M; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 47.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 14,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 15,494 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 29,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $128.81. About 1.41 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold EVTC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 3.38% less from 55.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The has 0.01% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 304,223 shares. Macquarie Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Zacks Inv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Qs Investors Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 107,858 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc reported 34,217 shares. Axa, a France-based fund reported 27,700 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) or 20,618 shares. Moreover, Prelude Cap Management Ltd Com has 0% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 3,016 shares. Fund Management Sa invested in 7,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 92,673 shares. Boston Ptnrs has invested 0.03% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). 140,157 are owned by Prudential Fincl. Matarin Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.8% or 396,095 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Mngmt has invested 0.02% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs holds 0.17% or 16,956 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Evertec (EVTC) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c; Raises Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Evertec Inc (EVTC) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EVERTEC, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At EVERTEC, Inc.’s (NYSE:EVTC) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Take-Two (TTWO) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8% – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 5, 2019 : MAR, O, KLAC, ANSS, IFF, TTWO, CLR, STE, UGI, PODD, DEI, WWD – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Take-Two Interactive Software Q1 Earnings Preview (NASDAQ: TTWO) – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Owners of Take-Two Stock Likely to Focus on Its Top Line – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Cambridge Investment Advisors holds 2,333 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc accumulated 514,290 shares. Eagle Asset Management reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Kj Harrison And Prtn Incorporated holds 4,550 shares. 1,050 were reported by Shelton Cap Mngmt. British Columbia Investment Management Corp has invested 0.06% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Moreover, Force Cap Mngmt Lc has 1.2% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 61,044 shares. Smithfield owns 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 55 shares. Alps invested in 4,484 shares or 0% of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP invested in 0% or 1,728 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Com, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,050 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 6,722 shares.