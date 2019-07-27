Ibis Capital Partners Llp Stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Has Decreased by $2.04 Million; Narwhal Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by $2.67 Million as Share Value Rose

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 32,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,241 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 67,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $73.54. About 1.33M shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment – LYV; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 16/04/2018 – LYV/@JColeNC: New album. KOD 4/20 – ! $LYV; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Rev $1.48B; 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. — LYV; 24/05/2018 – Live Nation Looks To Bring More International Talent To Japan With Appointment Of Seasoned Talent Buyer James Smith; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – ACQUIRED A MAJORITY STAKE IN SCOREMORE SHOWS; 19/03/2018 – Cars.com Announces Sachin Gadhvi as Vice President of Growth Marketing; 20/04/2018 – Live Nation Gives CEO Rapino $71 Million to Stay Through 2022

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 22,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 218,511 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.87 million, down from 241,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $136.8. About 960,286 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hardware, Onelove & Live Nation Announce Festival X – With Huge Australian Summer Tour And Mega Line Up – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Live Nation Hires Industry Veteran Sally Williams as President of Nashville Music and Business Strategy – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Live Nation Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,003 shares to 134,690 shares, valued at $15.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 23,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).