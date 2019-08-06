Ibis Capital Partners Llp Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA) Decreased as Market Value Declined; Alpine Associates Management Cut Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake by $1.06 Million

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 1.75M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 47.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 69,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 76,885 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 146,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.53. About 3.06 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 21/05/2018 – Britain’s government says it does not intend to refer Comcast’s $30.7 billion takeover offer for Sky to competition authorities; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST-CHARTER REPORT MOBILE OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – STATEMENT FROM 21ST CENTURY FOX REGARDING OFFER ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY COMCAST CORPORATION FOR SKY PLC; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 02/05/2018 – Sky is currently the subject of a bidding war between Fox and Comcast; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 25/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: U.S. media company Comcast launches 22 billion pound ($30 billion) bid for Sky in move that; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 13.66 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 101,628 shares to 740,336 shares, valued at $135.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn Va Corp New by 71,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR).