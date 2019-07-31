Ibis Capital Partners Llp Lowered Its Imax (IMAX) Holding by $1.67 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Enlink Midstream Unit Rep (ENLC) Valuation Rose, First Dallas Securities Raised by $446,940 Its Holding

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 47.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 75,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 83,162 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 159,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.32. About 517,146 shares traded or 25.35% up from the average. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has declined 0.04% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 19/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day LA Named IMAX’s Creative Agency of Record; 03/04/2018 – IMAX Signs 30-Theatre Agreement With Guangzhou JinYi Media Corp in China; 07/03/2018 Hovione Sells the iMAX Business; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 24/04/2018 – IMAX And Cineworld Group Sign Agreement To Install New IMAX® With Laser Experience In 55 Cineworld And Regal IMAX Locations; 19/04/2018 – IMAX & CINEPOLIS SIGN NEW FOUR-THEATRE PACT FOR IMAX IN INDIA; 27/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/04/2018 – Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War Makes Hollywood History As First Film Shot Entirely With IMAX® Cameras; Grosses $41.5 M; 03/04/2018 – IMAX Signs 30-Theatre Agreement With Guangzhou JinYi Media Corporation In China; 14/03/2018 – Imax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep (ENLC) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 37,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,052 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 202,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 2.95 million shares traded or 25.29% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 13,731 shares to 12,548 shares, valued at $410,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 49,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,512 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

