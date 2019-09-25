Ibis Capital Partners Llp Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $930,100; As Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Capital Guardian Trust Company Cut Position by $15.01 Million

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) by 23.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 136,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 438,439 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.59M, down from 574,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Eli Lilly And Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $112.44. About 1.01 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 30/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Names Leena Gandhi to Lead Immuno-Oncology Medical Development; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23B-$23.5B; 27/04/2018 – EU’S CHMP SAYS ADOPTS POSITIVE OPINION RECOMMENDING A CHANGE TO THE TERMS OF THE MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR ROCHE’S PERJETA; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 9-6 TO BACK SAFETY DATA ON BARICITINIB 2MG; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM & LILLY REPORT AN ACADEMIC PACT WITH UNIVE; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 23/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Mahony Will Continue in Position Through Aug. 31, Successor Named at Later Date; 10/05/2018 – BioWorld [Reg]: Lilly strikes $1.6B deal to buy I-O player Armo; 13/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022307 Company: ELI LILLY AND CO; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma

Ibis Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 119.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp bought 6,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 12,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, up from 5,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $132.61. About 3.30M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lafayette Investments holds 46,478 shares or 2.3% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.7% stake. Accredited stated it has 9,273 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Wisconsin-based Skylands Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The California-based Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 1.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Duff And Phelps Invest Mgmt has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Whitnell Co has 1.84% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 35,184 shares. Trustco Commercial Bank Corporation N Y reported 3.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Doheny Asset Ca reported 21,193 shares. Beach Invest Management Lc owns 10,890 shares or 2.48% of their US portfolio. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Company holds 1.71% or 123,714 shares. Hennessy Advsr accumulated 23,400 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Hallmark Capital Mngmt holds 0.22% or 14,763 shares. Utd Asset Strategies accumulated 68,222 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company reported 27,921 shares or 2.18% of all its holdings.

Ibis Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $20.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 612 shares to 1,300 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 19.66 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $24.37 million activity. The insider LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold 210,000 shares worth $24.44M.