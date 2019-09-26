Ibis Capital Partners Llp Increases Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Wexford Capital LP Has Lowered Stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG) by $106.28 Million as Share Value Rose

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 83.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 984,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 193,830 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.12 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $90.12. About 2.34M shares traded or 38.44% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ibis Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 119.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp bought 6,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 12,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, up from 5,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 11.39 million shares traded or 32.95% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.51M for 11.98 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

