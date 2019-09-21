Ibis Capital Partners Llp Increases Holding in Cbs New (CBS); As Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Share Price Declined, Ares Management Raised Stake

Ibis Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 29.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06M, up from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 7.46 million shares traded or 98.85% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – DUTCH APRIL ADJ UNEMPLOYMENT 3.9 PCT AFTER 3.9 PCT IN MARCH – CBS; 04/04/2018 – CBS below-market bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; Viacom planning counteroffer; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS: CBS’S BOARD VOTE `WAS PURE PRETEXT’; 14/05/2018 – MORE: CBS sues its controlling shareholder National Amusements, alleging breach of fiduciary duty, as it explores a deal with Viacom which is also controlled by the Redstone family’s firm; 17/05/2018 – CBS board seeks court approval for special dividend; 09/04/2018 – CBS INVESTOR SAYS VIACOM DEAL NOT `OPTIMAL’ IN LETTER TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger with or without Moonves; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS PROPOSED CBS DIVIDEND THAT WOULD DILUTE VOTING CONTROL OF REDSTONE FAMILY CONSTITUTES A BREACH OF FIDUCIARY DUTY BY CBS AND WOULD BE INVALID; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 113,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 577,947 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95 million, up from 464,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 116,198 shares traded or 69.14% up from the average. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT

Ibis Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $20.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 612 shares to 1,300 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Advsrs Asset Inc accumulated 0% or 19 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Co has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Nuwave Limited Co holds 0.09% or 1,771 shares. Community Tru & Investment invested in 187,688 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 1.46M shares. Captrust Advsr has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cambridge Investment reported 19,438 shares stake. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd owns 12,598 shares. Csat Advisory Lp stated it has 5,495 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 188,383 were reported by Asset Management One Limited. 138,737 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Comm Limited has 0.07% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 16,638 shares.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $42,000 activity.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 296,124 shares to 869,601 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 17,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,057 shares, and cut its stake in Penantpark Invt Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.43, from 3.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 6 investors sold WHF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.27 million shares or 30.96% less from 3.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,660 are held by Baystate Wealth Lc. Morgan Stanley reported 135,834 shares stake. Moreover, Raymond James And has 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 101,168 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,000 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 2,622 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 34,919 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 16,636 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.02% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Bb&T Securities Lc accumulated 12,170 shares. Moreover, Ares Mngmt Lc has 0.59% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Citadel Limited Com holds 12,083 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Incorporated has 0.02% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF).