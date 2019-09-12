Ibis Capital Partners Llp Increased Its Cbs New (CBS) Holding by $459,000 as Share Price Rose; Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) Share Price Declined While Harbourvest Partners Lowered Position by $792,848

Harbourvest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) by 63.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbourvest Partners Llc sold 198,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 113,586 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 311,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbourvest Partners Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.79. About 830,211 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 22/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Rev $68.6M; 27/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics (NPTN) on Watch Amid Chatter; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 34c-Loss 24c; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO CERTAIN ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS REPLIES TO US DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE RULING ON ZTE; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO SOME ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS WHICH IS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REV; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Provides Component Products to Certain ZTE Supply Chain Partners Which Is Estimated in 2017 to Have Been 3% of Total Rev

Ibis Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 29.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06M, up from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $43.81. About 5.89M shares traded or 75.66% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – CBS independent Class A holder questions dilution plan, source says [22:43 BST17 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – CBS Corp, Charter Deal Includes Continued Retransmission Consent of CBS-owned Television Stations; 26/03/2018 – Dutch Govt Finances Again Complying W/ European Rules: CBS Link; 04/04/2018 – CNBC: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS HAS NO INTENTION OF FORCING A MERGER THAT IS NOT SUPPORTED BY BOTH CBS AND VIACOM; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling Redstone family in bid for independence; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SHARI REDSTONE MAKES CONCESSIONS ON VIACOM INC CEO BOB BAKISH’S ROLE IN POTENTIAL MERGER WITH CBS CORP; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Bizarre CBS, Viacom merger saga takes another strange turn; 17/05/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: Judge rules against CBS in its effort to strip company control from Shari Redstone; 04/04/2018 – CBS ON FRIDAY VERBALLY COMMUNICATED TO VIACOM AN OFFER OF 0.55 CBS SHARES FOR EACH VIACOM SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold NPTN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe Co Lc reported 135,814 shares stake. Panagora Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Massachusetts-based Boston Prns has invested 0.01% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 693,785 shares or 0% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 3,224 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0% stake. Citigroup stated it has 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 245,369 shares. State Street Corp invested in 0% or 617,493 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal General Gru Inc Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Verition Fund Limited invested in 0.02% or 183,494 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 19,343 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Group Inc Llp has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 188,338 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 268,379 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Kinross, Vipshop, Eldorado Gold, Digital Turbine and NeoPhotonics – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NeoPhotonics: Assessing The Damage – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NPTN could benefit from ACIA’s acquisition – analysts – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NeoPhotonics dips 5.2% as Q1 growth falls short – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NeoPhotonics Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Viacom CEO Bob Bakish and CBS CFO Christina Spade to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CBS, UnitedHealth And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 26 – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The CBS and Viacom Merger Is Just the Start – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.