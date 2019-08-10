Ibis Capital Partners Llp Holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Trimmed by $2.04 Million as Stock Price Rose; Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Stock Value Declined While Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Its Stake by $12.97 Million

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 32,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 35,241 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, down from 67,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $72.11. About 779,968 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT-CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS PRIOR TO SUCH DATE; 23/04/2018 – Global Superstar J Balvin Announces North American ‘Vibras Tour,’ Powered By Buchanan’s Whisky; 26/04/2018 – Armory Teams With Live Nation To Help Book Cutting-Edge New Venue; 05/03/2018 – LYV: So a On the Run 2 Tour event just got posted and quickly deleted from Beyoncé’s Facebook page & Ticketmaster. Somebody’s getting fired ���� – ! $LYV; 02/04/2018 – MI WARN NOTICE ISSUED FOR LIVE NATION FILLMORE DETROIT CLOSURE; 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Conc; 24/04/2018 – MECU Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore, MD; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q ADJ. OPER INCOME $114M, EST. $92.4M; 17/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Live Nation to help develop Lincoln Yards entertainment district on North Side; 17/04/2018 – Gulf Oil Kicks Off Summer-Long Partnership With Live Nation

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 61.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 1.44 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 904,616 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.80M, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $471.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 13.54% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $5.62. About 966,701 shares traded or 241.10% up from the average. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 54.04% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 290,976 shares to 2.82 million shares, valued at $147.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 31,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Shell Midstream Partners L P.

