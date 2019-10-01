Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Upped Its Cbs New (CBS) Position by $459,000 as Stock Rose; Deutsche Bank Ag Has Trimmed Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (JPM) Holding by $577,089

Ibis Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 29.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06M, up from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 2.72M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 10/04/2018 – Dutch Mar Inflation Rate 1.0% – CBS; 23/05/2018 – CBS FILES AMENDED SUIT CHALLENGING REDSTONE FAMILY BYLAW CHANGE; 04/04/2018 – CBS below-market bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; Viacom planning counteroffer; 18/05/2018 – Dealpolitik: CBS Directors Play a Subtle Game in Viacom Battle; 18/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Cuban media: Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS says its board is declaring a dividend that would dilute the Redstone family’s control of the company; 03/04/2018 – Lucas Shaw: Breaking: CBS has submitted its bid to acquire/merge with Viacom, owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer calls; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint; 11/04/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: CBS news, AP reporting House Speaker Paul Ryan not seeking re-election in November; 30/05/2018 – DUTCH MAY MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE +9.8 PTS AFTER +8.2 PTS IN APRIL – CBS

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (JPM) by 38.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 5,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 8,398 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $937,000, down from 13,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $117.69. About 8.98M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 14/05/2018 – Hovnanian Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Net Interest Income $54B-$55B; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC CCXI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 15/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan chief Jamie Dimon says Gary Cohn’s resignation “is terrible.”; 23/04/2018 – NMC HEALTH PLC NMC.L – J.P. MORGAN CAZENOVE ACTED AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER AND HSBC ACTED AS LEAD MANAGER; 06/04/2018 – Financial News: JPMorgan readies bond desk to catch Mifid II trades – exclusive from @SamuelAgini

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Secs Lc owns 0.36% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,685 shares. Driehaus Cap Llc accumulated 2,034 shares. California-based Boltwood Cap has invested 1.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Beech Hill Advisors Inc stated it has 5,860 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Ltd Llc holds 100,798 shares or 3% of its portfolio. Hartford Investment Management reported 443,211 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 1.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Shamrock Asset Mgmt has 10,191 shares. 56,940 are held by Garland Cap Mngmt Incorporated. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.95% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Group Ltd Liability Co owns 0.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 6,800 shares. Davidson Investment Advisors accumulated 281,449 shares. Hyman Charles D invested 1.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pnc Serv Group reported 9.15 million shares. Lbmc Investment Ltd Llc accumulated 7,191 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $170.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemic (NYSE:SHI) by 18,391 shares to 24,355 shares, valued at $972,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 415,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.16 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 169,762 were reported by Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. Holt Capital Advsr Ltd Llc Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.3% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.14% or 2.60 million shares. Burney Com holds 0.2% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 65,526 shares. 557,147 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. Stoneridge Invest Partners Ltd Liability Co has 84,416 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 617,549 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Parametric Associate Limited reported 1.19M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Regent Inv Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.23% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Nomura holds 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 142,988 shares. Goldentree Asset Limited Partnership has 452,622 shares for 2.55% of their portfolio. Intl Invsts holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 4.28M shares. Moreover, Smithfield Trust has 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 1,872 shares. 78 are held by Mcf Advisors Lc.

Ibis Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $20.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 612 shares to 1,300 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.