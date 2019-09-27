Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Raised Its Holding in Cbs New (CBS) by $459,000 as Share Price Rose; As Dexcom (DXCM) Shares Rose, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Lifted by $333,909 Its Holding

Ibis Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 29.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06M, up from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.38. About 929,392 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 15/03/2018 – Saudi crown prince says will develop nuclear bomb if Iran does-CBS TV; 17/05/2018 – CBS – IF CONSUMMATED, DIVIDEND WOULD ENABLE CO TO OPERATE AS AN INDEPENDENT, NON-CONTROLLED COMPANY AND MORE FULLY EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 09/04/2018 – CBS Investor Says Viacom Deal Not ‘Optimal’ in Letter to Board (Video); 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Elton John tribute concert heading to CBS next month; 17/05/2018 – CBS – BOARD , IN A UNANIMOUS VOTE OF DIRECTORS NOT AFFILIATED WITH NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS, INC DECLARED PRO RATA DIVIDEND; 14/05/2018 – CBS & CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE FILE SUIT VS NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS; 26/04/2018 – CBS 2: Ford Dropping Fiesta, Taurus, Fusion Its North American Dealerships; 09/04/2018 – CBS INVESTOR SAYS VIACOM DEAL NOT `OPTIMAL’ IN LETTER TO BOARD; 29/03/2018 – CBS Local: A Power Play In Chicago’s Mayoral Race; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc bought 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 20,956 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, up from 18,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $151.05. About 242,074 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $75; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M; 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “T-Mobile has a plan B if it doesn’t merge with Sprint – Kansas City Business Journal” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigations of CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS), Burford Capital Limited (OTC: BRFRF), and Textron, Inc. (NYSE: TXT) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Viacom CEO Bob Bakish and CBS CFO Christina Spade to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “There’s A Lot To Like About CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 150 were accumulated by Salem Inv Counselors. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Norinchukin Comml Bank The invested in 0.04% or 49,617 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 813 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated owns 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 1,085 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 12,307 shares. Sun Life invested in 284 shares or 0% of the stock. Estabrook Capital has invested 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Qs Ltd Liability Co invested in 69,929 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Company holds 7,833 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 1.43M shares. 867,961 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. The New York-based Spirit Of America has invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Ibis Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $20.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 612 shares to 1,300 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Banking Corp accumulated 55,445 shares or 0% of the stock. Shine Inv Advisory Services Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 553 shares. Da Davidson Company has 0.01% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company has 12,360 shares. Mackenzie Corp has 835,976 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus has invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Utah Retirement System owns 17,012 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 0.01% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 64,010 shares. Shell Asset Management stated it has 6,207 shares. Caprock Grp invested in 0.12% or 3,968 shares. Parkside State Bank & holds 0.01% or 158 shares in its portfolio. 55,021 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Atika Mngmt Ltd invested 1.53% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Barclays Public Ltd invested 0.03% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). 3,450 are held by Grandeur Peak Advsr Ltd Liability.

More notable recent DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is DexCom’s (NASDAQ:DXCM) 232% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DexCom Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Diabetes Stocks to Watch in April – The Motley Fool” on April 13, 2019. More interesting news about DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Dexcom a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Forget the Inverted Yield Curve, These 3 Stocks Just Hit All-Time Highs – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.