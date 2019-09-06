Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $2.70 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Share Price Rose While Wells Fargo & Company Has Trimmed Stake by $2.74 Million

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 47.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 69,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 76,885 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 146,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 22.08M shares traded or 24.35% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – FOUND NO EVIDENCE THAT ANY NBC NEWS OR TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP GOT COMPLAINTS ABOUT MATT LAUER’S WORKPLACE BEHAVIOUR BEFORE NOV. 27, 2017; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Comcast website bug leaks Xfinity customer data – ZDNet; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – CURRENT, FORMER MEMBERS OF NBC NEWS AND TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP SAID THEY HAD NEVER RECEIVED COMPLAINT ABOUT INAPPROPRIATE WORKPLACE BEHAVIOR BY LAUER; 25/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Makes Announcement Regarding Offer From Comcast Corp for Sky Plc; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast; 21/05/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer is 16% Premium to 21CF Offer of GBP10.75 for Each Sky Share

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 19,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 697,423 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.70M, down from 716,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.68. About 607,404 shares traded or 13.53% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names David Congdon Executive Chairman; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO; 16/03/2018 – REG-Approval of annual accounts 2017; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FEBRUARY 2018 LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9% AS COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – SAYS EXPECTS A GRADUAL PICK-UP FROM 2H 2018 WITH DEMAND OUTGROWING NEW ADDITIONS TO THE FLEET; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT FEB. LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9%; 16/03/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trade; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – EFFECTIVE MAY 16, DAVID CONGDON TO SUCCEED CURRENT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EARL CONGDON

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard reported 7,295 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd has 174,498 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.03% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Intrust Bank & Trust Na invested in 2,806 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.76% or 3.04 million shares. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 16,909 shares. Glenmede Na reported 226 shares. Profund Limited Com invested in 6,351 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.07% or 5,859 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.19% or 16,902 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De stated it has 60,564 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). 74,512 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Gulf Int Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.03% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.16 EPS, up 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $169.32M for 19.06 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Old Dominion Freight Line Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of August 16th Options Trading For Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Factbox: US stocks to watch as Hurricane Dorian threatens Florida – StreetInsider.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Old Dominion (ODFL) Down 2.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) by 112,651 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $72.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (QQXT) by 8,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Comcast (CMCSA) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “ITC will review judge’s ruling Comcast violated a TiVo patent – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Looks Like a Buy for Value Investors – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast Stock Has No Catalyst Unless This One Thing Happens – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Burney Co has invested 0.68% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 53,679 were reported by Tealwood Asset Mngmt. Bb&T Corporation reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Prudential Fincl has 0.58% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Ccm Advisers Limited Co, a South Carolina-based fund reported 12,485 shares. Cannell Peter B stated it has 524,691 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 0.48% or 5.27M shares. First In accumulated 25,820 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Hanson Doremus Inv Mngmt reported 1,720 shares. Moreover, Howe Rusling has 2.45% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 353,819 shares. Amp Investors holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 2.28 million shares. Estabrook Cap Management reported 7,996 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Llc stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Iowa Retail Bank holds 56,370 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0.63% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 15.27 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.