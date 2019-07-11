Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Holding in Take (TTWO) as Market Valuation Rose; Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Holder Clear Harbor Asset Management Cut Its Position by $582,435 as Share Value Rose

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 47.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 14,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,494 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 29,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $117.16. About 939,134 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 10.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 2,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,365 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83M, down from 25,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $258.27. About 220,883 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 9.41% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Rev $1.75B; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH MILLETTE’S HUDSON STRUCTURED; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Net $210.3M; 11/04/2018 – EVEREST RE SEES 1Q NET CATASTROPHE LOSSES $100M; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirmd Everest Re Group And Subs; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMD EVEREST RE GROUP-SUBS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q EPS $5.11; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY SHR $5.11; 19/03/2018 – Everest Re Says It Will Invest in Hudson Structured’s New Fund; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimate for First Quarter 2018

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 EPS, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $6.46 earnings per share, up 559.18% or $5.48 from last year’s $0.98 per share. RE’s profit will be $262.68 million for 9.99 P/E if the $6.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.91 actual earnings per share reported by Everest Re Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.51% negative EPS growth.

