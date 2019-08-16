Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Position by $2.70 Million; Edgewood Management Has Boosted Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $544,680

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 306 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 597,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 billion, up from 597,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $21.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1797.54. About 2.29M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Journal: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 26/04/2018 – Altair Nominated for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Industrial Software Competency; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game changer; 12/04/2018 – CRMDaily.com: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 15/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Earnings On Tap, Amazon’s Runway in Retail — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Here’s Jeff Bezos playing beer pong against a robot; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: AMAZON IS IN SOME WAYS A BAD ACTOR; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 47.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 69,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 76,885 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 146,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 6.98M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge; 19/04/2018 – CMO Today: 21st Century Fox Rejected Comcast Bid; Client Wins Lift Publicis; Users Question Facebook Advertiser; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast; 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID GOOD FOR COMPETITION IN THE U.K; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST WORK TO FINANCE ALL-CASH OFFER WELL ADVANCED; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US intends to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal – NBC News; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer is Pre-Conditional; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett Company Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 31,960 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd holds 92.36 million shares. Tci Wealth reported 0.37% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Meritage Management holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 155,669 shares. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Com owns 47,490 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Capital Research Investors owns 4.05 million shares. New York-based Focused Wealth has invested 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cap World Investors invested in 0.81% or 83.49M shares. Bessemer Gp has 0.01% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 69,641 shares. Sterling Inv Mgmt has 57,034 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp invested in 144,645 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The California-based Assets Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has 120 shares. Van Strum Towne holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 8,558 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 50.34M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.17 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mackay Shields Lc has 1.97% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 156,889 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md owns 15.75M shares. Buckingham Capital Mgmt reported 2.04% stake. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma holds 1.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1.62M shares. Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sigma Planning Corp has 1.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tanaka Capital Incorporated has invested 3.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ajo Lp invested in 0.27% or 29,066 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation holds 0.65% or 12,691 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 1,434 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 3.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.76% or 69,184 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt reported 3.23% stake. Coatue Mngmt Lc holds 355,996 shares or 7.02% of its portfolio. 450 were reported by F&V Management Ltd Com.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 48,843 shares to 134,510 shares, valued at $8.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 5.96M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,751 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).