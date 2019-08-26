Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Decreased Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake by $2.70 Million; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Wendell David Associates Trimmed Its Holding

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 3,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 206,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.00M, down from 209,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 1.69 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 47.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 69,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 76,885 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 146,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 18.20 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $5.5B; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM DOES NOT BELIEVE THERE IS WIDESPREAD OR SYSTEMIC BEHAVIOUR PATTERN VIOLATING CO’S POLICY OR CULTURE OF HARASSMENT IN NEWS DIVISION; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST `FULLY COMMITTED’ TO ACQUIRIING ALL OF SKY: SPOKESMAN; 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles; 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Superbowl; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Inv Mngmt stated it has 107,791 shares. Wade G W And owns 12,586 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Hexavest holds 3.38 million shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.18% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Parkside Bank has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd owns 6,579 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.76% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 1,720 are held by Hanson Doremus Invest. Moneta Grp Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Churchill Management Corporation stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Alliancebernstein LP holds 32.93 million shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 52.57M shares. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Co invested in 77,386 shares. Tdam Usa, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 93,901 shares. Corvex Mngmt LP invested in 1.38% or 495,800 shares.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 13.96 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Losing “Friends” and “The Office” Won’t Matter to Netflix in the Long Run – Nasdaq” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Comcast Advertising appoints Joel Armijo as CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Finds 5 Top Stocks Mutual Funds Have Loaded Up On – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31 million and $642.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ (BRKB) by 2,633 shares to 18,242 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Int’l (NYSE:HON) by 2,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher (NYSE:DHR).